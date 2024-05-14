Tiruchi police searches Felix Jerald’s house, office

Tiruchi Cyber Crime police conducted searches at the house and office of Felix Jerald, editor and owner of Red Pix 24*7 YouTube Channel, in Chennai, and reportedly seized some documents.

The searches came in the wake of Jerald’s arrest in connection with a case filed by Tiruchi cyber crime police against YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar for allegedly making derogatory statements about women police personnel during an interview aired on the channel. He was remanded in judicial custody by a Tiruchi court on Monday.

On Tuesday, a police team from Tiruchi conducted searches at Jerald’s house and his channel office, both located at Nungambakkam in Chennai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.