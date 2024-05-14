ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi police searches Felix Jerald’s house, office

Published - May 14, 2024 10:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi Cyber Crime police conducted searches at the house and office of Felix Jerald, editor and owner of Red Pix 24*7 YouTube Channel, in Chennai, and reportedly seized some documents.

The searches came in the wake of Jerald’s arrest in connection with a case filed by Tiruchi cyber crime police against YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar for allegedly making derogatory statements about women police personnel during an interview aired on the channel. He was remanded in judicial custody by a Tiruchi court on Monday.

On Tuesday, a police team from Tiruchi conducted searches at Jerald’s house and his channel office, both located at Nungambakkam in Chennai.

