Tiruchi police search houses of history-sheeters 

Teams, headed by inspectors from all the 14 police stations in the city limits, conducted searches at the houses of 88 history-sheeters to monitor their activities and keep them on the radar

October 31, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City Police on Tuesday conducted simultaneous searches for 12 hours at the houses of history-sheeters against whom trials have been pending in various courts.

Police teams, headed by inspectors from all the 14 police stations in the city limits, launched simultaneous searches at the houses of 26 class A+ history-sheeters around 6 a.m. Another set of police teams commenced surprise checks on 62 class A rowdies.

N. Kamini, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, told The Hindu that the city police conducted searches at the houses of 88 history-sheeters to monitor their activities and keep them on the police radar. Many cases are pending against them at various stages of trial in courts.

The police teams conducted thorough searches in the houses to check whether the history-sheeters had hoarded any arms or country-made weapons. During the checks, the police teams recorded details of persons staying in the houses and did not confiscate any material, Ms. Kamini said. The searches ended around 6 p.m.

