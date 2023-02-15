ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi police register a case against 11 persons for causing hurt

February 15, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi District (Rural) Police registered a case against 11 persons for assaulting a man during a music concert near Morais city, on Saturday.

According to the police, when the complainant, Mohammed Harish, 20, a native of Puthur, went to a concert of music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja at Morais city on Saturday, along with Syed Akthar, 20, a heated argument broke out between the complainant and 11 persons who were deployed as bouncers for crowd control. The bouncers had allegedly assaulted Harish and Akthar because of which the duo sustained injuries and were admitted as inpatients at Tiruchi Government Hospital, said the police.

Based on the complaint from Harish, the Tiruverumbur police registered a case under sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.) and 506 (ii) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against them.

