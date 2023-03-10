HamberMenu
Tiruchi police reach out to migrant labourers; assures safety

March 10, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar held a meeting with migrant labourers from various States at Emerald Palace at Samayapuram and assured them of safety in the district on Friday.

Interacting with the migrant labourers in Hindi, Mr. Kumar said nearly 3,000 migrant labourers are involved in construction and various other occupations in the district. The State Government and the Police Department would assure a safe environment for the workers.

He also appealed to them not to believe in the fake reports and videos circulated on social media claiming that the labourers from other States were attacked in Tamil Nadu. He warned of strict action against those circulating fake reports and asked the migrant workers to reach out to the Police Department if they require any assistance.

