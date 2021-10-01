Tiruchi police on the trail of history-sheeters on the run

Workshops making weapons asked to collect details of buyers

Continuing the drive against anti-social elements, the Tiruchi Rural Police have formed special teams at every sub-division in the district to track down and apprehend absconding history-sheeters. They have a list of 70 such persons, obtained from the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit..

On the direction of Superintendent of Police Pa. Moorthy, five-member teams have been constituted in the sub-divisions of Jeeyapuram, Manapparai, Musiri, Lalgudi and Tiruverumbur. Each team will have a Sub-Inspector and four constables and a separate list of history-sheeters to look for. They have been equipped with arms and vehicles to carry out the task.

These team members have been spared of other duties so that they can focus on their assigned task, the Superintendent of Police told The Hindu. The criminals have been classified as A+, A, B and C categories. Those falling under A+ category are those who carry out inter-district criminal activities.

During ‘Operation Disarm’ drive carried out in the district as per the instruction of the Director General of Police, 19 history-sheeters were arrested and remanded in custody. Their weapons were also seized.

List of workshops

Having compiled a list of workshops manufacturing knives and other weapons, the police have asked their owners to collect information about their customers in a given format. In Tiruchi district, there are 40 such workshops. The owners must maintain a register and enter the name and address of the buyer; reason for buying; type of the weapon and its size. They have also been asked to enter the Aadhaar number of the buyer and pass on the information to the police who would cross-check the details in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS). In case the buyer’s name finds place in the history-sheeter list, he would be secured.

The police are also planning to create WhatsApp groups in every sub-division with owners of work sheds as members so as to share the details.

A separate team has been formed to examine closed history sheets and track down those people to confirm that their ‘inactive’ status.