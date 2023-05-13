ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi police on the lookout for burglars

May 13, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi district rural police registered a case against three unidentified persons who broke open the safe in a house near Thottiyam and took away valuables.

According to the police, the burglary happened in the late hours on May 9 at the residence of the complainant T. Balasubramani, 40, at Kavarappatty near Thottiyam.

On the pretext of getting a donation for an orphanage, three persons entered the complainant’s house when his wife Saraswathi was at the cattle shed. Soon after they left, Saraswathi found the door of the safe was broken and six sovereigns of gold jewellery, two silver anklets and ₹ 3,000 cash went missing.

The Kattuputhur police registered a case under section 454 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code and are on the lookout for the accused.

