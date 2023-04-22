Tiruchi police on lookout for fraudsters

April 22, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Srirangam police in Tiruchi city on Thursday registered two cases against the owners of a private consultancy for cheating a group of youth to the tune of ₹ 44.45 lakh by promising them jobs abroad.

According to police, G. Vinothbabu, 24, a native of Perambalur and 11 others approached Meenatchi and Balakrishnan who were running a private job consultancy at Srirangam. The duo promised Vinothbabu and his friends to secure jobs abroad and received a total of ₹29.49 lakh from them. Similarly, R. Jayakumar, 23, from Kumbakonam and seven others deposited a total of ₹ 14.96 lakh with the same consultancy.

After a few days, all of them received appointment letters from the consultancy for jobs in Poland and Romania which were later found to be fake. Based on the complaint, the Srirangam police registered two separate cases against Meenatchi and Balakrishnan on the charges of cheating and further investigations are on.