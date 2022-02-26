Tiruchi police monitor helmet-less riders from rural areas

Helmet-less driving common despite it being a major cause of accidents

In the pandemic years, two-wheeler drivers in the city seem to have adopted face masks to ward off COVID-19 more readily than helmets, even though the latter can save lives too.

Helmet-less driving is widespread despite it being a major cause of accidents and grievous injury across the country. Even though it is mandatory, helmets are rarely worn by pillion riders in Tiruchi, despite the risk of accidents being equal to both driver and passenger. Some motorists slip it on when they see traffic police on the roads. It doubles up as a stand for handsfree mobile phone calls and vegetable basket when not worn.

Awareness campaigns have made a small dent in Tiruchi, but more needs to be done, say authorities. “At least 75% of two-wheeler drivers in Tiruchi are from urban background, and follow the helmet rule. We notice the violators, especially those riding ‘triples’ [three passengers] without helmets, are more commonly from rural areas. Most village residents are not aware of the importance of helmets at all,” R. Mutharasu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic), told The Hindu.

As a result, the department is monitoring the roads connecting the city to rural areas to keep a check on helmet-less drivers, said the official. “At present, we are looking at K.K. Nagar Road that receives traffic from Sathanur, Vayalur Road, Kuzhumani Road and Sanjeevi Nagar Junction where by-lanes connect to village areas,” Mr. Mutharasu said.

While National Road Safety Week is usually held in January, it was delayed this year in Tiruchi due to the urban local body elections. “We are planning to revive the awareness drive in the coming weeks to remind motorists about safety procedures,” said Mr. Mutharasu.

Ideally, the helmet should cover the head and neck area well, said the official. “Helmets can save the life of the motorist, and those who realise its value will invest in one. They are designed to withstand the impact of collisions and skidding, and protect the wearer’s head in an emergency,” he added.

In many cities, safety gear such as helmets and pads are also required to be used by cyclists. “Bicycles can get involved in traffic accidents too, because today’s models are high-performance vehicles compared to older ones. But while cycling helmets and pads are commonly worn in bigger cities like Chennai and Coimbatore, there is very little compliance in Tiruchi,” said Mr. Mutharasu.

He also advised parents against letting their young children take two-wheelers out for joyrides. “Nobody under the age of 18 years is allowed to drive two-wheelers. If they do, we will seize the vehicles and book the parents or whoever is registered as the owner, for traffic-rule violation,” he warned.