Tiruchi police holds camps to trace missing people

Tiruchi city police conducted six camps for missing persons’ families to help them retrace family members. The camps helped in tracing up to 102 missing persons from the six city ranges in Tiruchi respectively.

The camps focused on tracing the family via sources and last seen locations of the missing persons, tracing their steps, and thinking where they might have gone to in addition to utilising the available Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage as well.

The camps were conducted to expedite the pending cases of missing persons in the city police range at the earliest. They were held for the six police ranges such as Cantonment police station, Ponmalai range, Srirangam range, K.K. Nagar range, Gandhi Market range, and Thillai Nagar range.

The venues for the camps to trace missing persons were held at Ajantha Hotel, Atharva Mahal, Chidambram Mahal, Community Hall on the Armed Reserve premises for K. K. Nagar, Masha Marriage Hall, and Muhurtham Marriage Hall to address the families of the missing persons.

The respective Assistant Commissioners for the various police ranges were present at the spot to address the issues of distressed families where they were asked to produce photographs of missing persons to aid in tracing the missing persons.

“The missing person is my father. He had a few clear markers that could help in identifying him. Though we had placed a phone, address, and name on his person he could still not be found, this caused us much grief. We hope that the police help us in finding him,” said one family member present at the venue.

Tiruchi Commissioner of Police N. Kamini said that such initiative would help solve cases as early as possible

