Tiruchi police erect canopy at one more busy junction

May 02, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

C. Jaisankar

The temporary shelter at the traffic signal on Karur Bypass-Shatry Road junction in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: C. Jaisankar

Continuing their initiative to help vehicle users waiting at the traffic junction under the scorching sun, the Tiruchi City Police have erected one more temporary canopy with shade net at the Karur Bypass-Shastri Road junction.

The searing summer heat, which seems to have touched a new peak, has made life difficult for the residents in Tiruchi. For the commuters, especially those going to work on two-wheelers, it has become an ordeal to wait at the traffic signals. It is said that many motorists preferred jumping the signals to waiting in the heat.

The police had put up a green shade shelter at Puthur signal a few days ago. Encouraged by the good feedback, the police put up one more canopy at the Karur Bypass-Shastri Road junction.

The shelter, spread over 2,000 sq. ft. of space on the road leading to the signal, offers a respite for the commuters.

