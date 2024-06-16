ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi police crack murder case after two years

Published - June 16, 2024 09:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

A murder case registered in 2021 at Uppiliyapuram was solved with the perpetrator being caught on Saturday.

R. Prabhu, 31, was murdered in November, 2021. With investigation making slow progress, the police recently formed a special team, which detained 20 suspects. During interrogation, one of the suspects, N. Ramesh,29, admitted to the murder stating that he stabbed Prabhu as he failed to return money borrowed from him. He dumped the weapon used to commit the murder in a well along with the victim’s phone and fled the spot.

The police personnel who solved the case would get ₹15,000 as reward from Tiruchi Superintendent of Police V. Varunkumar, the police said.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / murder

