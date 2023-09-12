Tiruchi Police Commissioner holds meeting with Hindu outfits ahead of Vinayaka Chaturthi

September 12, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, N. Kamini held a meeting with representatives of Hindu Front organisations here on Tuesday regarding the upcoming Vinayaka Chaturthi and drove home the guidelines stipulated by the State government relating to installation of Vinayaka idols and their immersion.

Vinayaka Chaturthi falls on September 18 and the procession of idols for immersion in the Cauvery river in the city will take place on September 20.

A police press release said discussion was also held on conducting the idols procession in a smooth manner without causing hindrance to vehicular and public movements and the bandobust measures to be made at the immersion spots.

Ms. Kamini said the idols should not be more than 10 feet in height and the idols procession should be carried out only on the permitted routes. Crackers should not be burst during the procession and raising of slogans should be desisted. The festival organising committee members should adhere to the State government guidelines relating to installation of idols and their immersion and extend their cooperation to the police, the Commissioner of Police said.