Tiruchi police come up with a cool idea to help those waiting at traffic junction in summer heat

April 26, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Commuters waiting at the Puthur Four Roads Junction traffic signal have been finding it bit easier to bear the heat thanks to a makeshift green mesh canopy installed recently by the Tiruchi Police.

Seeing the positive response from the public, similar initiatives are planned at other crowded traffic junctions in the city soon.

“The canopy helps commuters use the lanes correctly as the road surface is clearly visible in the shade and it reduces the direct exposure to harsh sunlight,” a senior Police Department official told The Hindu on Friday.

He said more such canopies were being planned at Head Post Office and other areas such as Mambazha Salai junction.

The cloth mesh is secured to iron posts on either side and the canopy height has been adjusted to accommodate heavy vehicles as well. “The canopies will be in place for up to 60 days, by which time it is hoped the daytime temperatures will become more bearable. We want to ensure the public stays safe while venturing out during the summer season,” the official said.

