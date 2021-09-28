Tiruchi Police collect info on work sheds manufacturing sharp weapons

TIRUCHI

28 September 2021 15:48 IST

Alongside carrying out "Operation Disarm" - a special drive launched on the instruction of the Director General of Police to apprehend rowdy elements in the district, the Tiruchi Rural Police have collected information on the number of work sheds which were manufacturing sharp weapons including knives and 'aruval'. The information was gathered to find out those who were buying and supplying weapons to the rowdy elements.

There were 14 such work sheds in Jeeyapuram sub division; seven in Lalgudi sub division; six in Musiri sub division and 13 in Manapparai sub division. Those operating the work sheds were advised by the police to record information about people who approached the sheds asking to manufacture sharp weapons or refurbish them. They were also asked to inform the respective police station every week regarding the information collected. Police personnel would thereafter inquire the buyers and initiate appropriate action if it was found that the weapon was used in any crimes.

During the "Operation Disarm" from September 23 evening to September 25 night, police teams questioned 378 rowdy elements of whom 19 were arrested and they seized a couple of 'aruvals' and a knife.

As it came to light that the rowdies were engaging auto rickshaws and other vehicles to commit offences, police personnel conducted meetings with auto drivers at 35 places on Monday. They advised the auto drivers to pass on information about those who travelled in the autos armed with weapons to the District Police Control or the District Special Branch Office.

Similar awareness meetings were held with auto drivers in Perambalur, Pudukottai and Karur districts.

A press release said police personnel also inspected a work shed manufacturing knives and other sharp weapons in Agaramsigur village in Perambalur district on Monday.