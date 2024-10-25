ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi police check antecedents of agencies that arrange overseas jobs

Published - October 25, 2024 09:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Police teams led by 12 inspectors conducted the checks at 24 places in the city and checked whether the agencies were functioning after obtaining permission from the government

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City Police have carried out a special drive here checking the genuineness of private agencies and firms functioning in the city which were sending persons abroad for employment. 

The drive was conducted at 24 places falling under Cantonment, Sessions Court, E. Pudur, K.K. Nagar, Airport, Srirangam, Fort, Palakkarai, Thillai Nagar, Woraiyur and Government Hospital police stations limits. 

This follows instruction of the Tiruchi Commissioner of Police N. Kamini who had received several complaints from the general public. Police teams led by 12 inspectors conducted the drive under the supervision of the two Deputy Commissioners of Police. 

As part of their drive, the police teams checked whether the private agencies and firms were duly registered and functioning with government’s permission. The teams checked if information about the persons sent abroad for employment was being duly maintained. 

Inquiries were held with seven agents associated with an equal number of agencies, a police press release said. The release appealed to the general public to ensure that private agencies and firms which said they were sending people abroad were duly registered and duly recognised by the government before approaching them.

It appealed to the public not to fall prey to fake agents. Action as per law would be initiated against fake firms and agents, the release added. 

