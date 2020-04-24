Tiruchirapalli

Tiruchi police carry out raids against illicit brewing of arrack

The police seized and destroyed 425 litres of illicit arrack, 1,235 litres of fermented wash and 114 litres of toddy.

The Tiruchi Rural Police has been carrying out intensive raids against illicit brewing of arrack during the current COVID-19.

The raids against illicit distillation were carried out in Thuraiyur, Uppilliyapuram, Thottiyam, Kattuputhur, Ramji Nagar, Musiri and Kallakudi in the wake of closure of all TASMAC liquor outlets due to the lockdown.

The action resulted in the seizure of 425 litres of illicit arrack, 1,235 litres of fermented wash and 114 litres of toddy, which were all destroyed on the spot.

55 cases have been booked and 62 accused arrested from March 24 to April 23. 22 motorcycles and three vehicles — four wheelers — have also been confiscated during the raids.

In addition to this, the police seized 3,474 TASMAC liquor bottles, which were being stocked and sold illegally during the lockdown, besides confiscating six Puducherry liquor bottles. The seized bottles were destroyed.

The police registered 200 cases and arrested 211 persons in this connection.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu Civic Polls
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 24, 2020 2:12:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/tiruchi-police-carry-out-raids-against-illicit-brewing-of-arrack/article31421917.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY