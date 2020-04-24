Tiruchi police carry out raids against illicit brewing of arrack

The Tiruchi Rural Police has been carrying out intensive raids against illicit brewing of arrack during the current COVID-19.

The raids against illicit distillation were carried out in Thuraiyur, Uppilliyapuram, Thottiyam, Kattuputhur, Ramji Nagar, Musiri and Kallakudi in the wake of closure of all TASMAC liquor outlets due to the lockdown.

The action resulted in the seizure of 425 litres of illicit arrack, 1,235 litres of fermented wash and 114 litres of toddy, which were all destroyed on the spot.

55 cases have been booked and 62 accused arrested from March 24 to April 23. 22 motorcycles and three vehicles — four wheelers — have also been confiscated during the raids.

In addition to this, the police seized 3,474 TASMAC liquor bottles, which were being stocked and sold illegally during the lockdown, besides confiscating six Puducherry liquor bottles. The seized bottles were destroyed.

The police registered 200 cases and arrested 211 persons in this connection.