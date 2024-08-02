Tiruchi police brace for Aadi Perukku festival, emergency response system in place at bathing ghats

The Tiruchi City Police are geared up for the Aadi Perukku festival on Saturday and Aadi Amavasai on Sunday in anticipation of a large turnout at the Amma Mandapam bathing ghat in Srirangam and at other bathing ghats in the city.

Barriers with mesh have been put up at the Amma Mandapam bathing ghat in Srirangam to prevent the general public from proceeding beyond a point while taking a dip in the Cauvery, in view of the river being in spate.

A separate security plan has been prepared for Aadi Perukku as per which teams of police personnel would be mobilised and deployed in shifts at the Amma Mandapam bathing ghats and other bathing ghats in the city as a precautionary measure. The police would advise the people coming to take a holy dip in the river and perform rituals to remain cautious in view of the increased water flow, said the police.

K. Manivasan, Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, and District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar visited Amma Mandapam on Friday.

A senior official of the Fire and Rescue Services Department here said firefighters were in a state of readiness. Fire tenders would be stationed close to the bathing ghats in Tiruchi and rescue teams equipped with boats and other paraphernalia would be positioned to respond to any emergency.