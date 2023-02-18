Tiruchi police arrest four young men under Arms Act, for possessing machetes 

February 18, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi district (rural) police arrested four persons on Friday near Vaiyampatti for possessing two machetes, with the intention to cause hurt.

When a police team from Vaiyampatti station was patrolling and conducting vehicle checks near a jewellery showroom, they intercepted a four-wheeler, detained it, and found that S. Saravanan, 26, and three of his associates identified as M. Anandaraj, 20, C. Arunkumar, 19 and K. Yugendran, 21, all natives of Thoothukudi district, were in possession of two machetes with an intention to cause hurt by committing bodily offences.

The Vaiyampatti police seized the weapons and booked the four men under section 25 (1) (A) of The Arms Act, 1959. A preliminary investigation revealed that four cases were pending against the accused Saravanan in various police stations in Thoothukudi city and district, including a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

All four were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.