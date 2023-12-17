ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi police arrest couple for stealing gold ornament from temple near Thottiyam

December 17, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A special team of Tiruchi district rural police on Saturday arrested a couple on charges of stealing a gold ‘thali’ chain from a deity at Arulmigu Madura Kaliamman temple at Thottiyam on December 11.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as M. Siva Subramanian, 34, and his wife S. Nithya, 28, both natives of Thirukkampuliyur near Krishnarayapuram in Karur district.

The Thottiyam police registered a case based on a complaint filed by one of the temple trustees. Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar formed a special team to identify and arrest the accused. The arrested have been remanded in judicial custody. The police have recovered the stolen jewellery from the accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US