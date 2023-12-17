Tiruchi police arrest couple for stealing gold ornament from temple near Thottiyam

December 17, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A special team of Tiruchi district rural police on Saturday arrested a couple on charges of stealing a gold ‘thali’ chain from a deity at Arulmigu Madura Kaliamman temple at Thottiyam on December 11.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as M. Siva Subramanian, 34, and his wife S. Nithya, 28, both natives of Thirukkampuliyur near Krishnarayapuram in Karur district.

The Thottiyam police registered a case based on a complaint filed by one of the temple trustees. Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar formed a special team to identify and arrest the accused. The arrested have been remanded in judicial custody. The police have recovered the stolen jewellery from the accused.