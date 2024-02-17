ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi police arrest a man on murder charge

February 17, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City Police on Saturday arrested a 47-year-man on the charge of murder.

The police said Shafiq, a native of Old Good Shed Road, and his friend Salim from Ariyamangalam, had reportedly consumed liquor together and were involved in a brawl near Natharsha Dargah in the city.

During the scuffle, Shafiq pushed Salim down. The latter was injured on his head and died on the spot. Based on an alert, the Fort Police retrieved the body of Salim and sent it to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for an autopsy.

The police booked Shafiq under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him.

