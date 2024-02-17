GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruchi police arrest a man on murder charge

February 17, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City Police on Saturday arrested a 47-year-man on the charge of murder.

The police said Shafiq, a native of Old Good Shed Road, and his friend Salim from Ariyamangalam, had reportedly consumed liquor together and were involved in a brawl near Natharsha Dargah in the city.

During the scuffle, Shafiq pushed Salim down. The latter was injured on his head and died on the spot. Based on an alert, the Fort Police retrieved the body of Salim and sent it to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for an autopsy.

The police booked Shafiq under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.