‘Tiruchi Plogging’ loses its stream

Published - May 26, 2024 08:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

C. Jaisankar
Volunteers taking part in ‘plogging’ in Tiruchi.

Volunteers taking part in ‘plogging’ in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Tiruchi Plogging, an initiative of the Tiruchi Corporation to involve the citizens and residents welfare forums to keep the city clean and neat, has lost its sheen mainly due to lack of follow up measures by authorities.

Plogging is a combination of physical fitness exercise and collecting litter while going for morning or evening walks. It was launched by the corporation in April 2018 for the people, particularly those who go for regular walking in Cantonment, Thillai Nagar, Mambalasalai and a few other places. Though it was a day-to-day activity, special drives were organised on Sundays and public holidays to involve more citizens.

Six years have passed since the launch and it has lost its sheen with the officials showing less interest in spearheading the initiative. “It involves no expenditure on the part of the corporation. But it requires the active involvement of officials. If some senior officials take lead it will automatically motivate the citizen forums and interested persons to take part in it,” says K. Janardhanan of Bheema Nagar, who is a member of a walkers’ club.

The initiative, which was started when Mr. Ravichandran was the Commissioner of the Corporation, has been put in cold storage for many months, the activists say.

N. Jamaludeen, a consumer activist, said that the initiative had not lost its relevance. The ideas and schemes, which were involving the citizens, would always bring a positive change. Hence, Tiruchi plogging should make a strong comeback. It would help the civic body to improve the cleanliness of the surroundings. A permanent mechanism should be institutionalised to make it as a regular exercise.

