The Planetarium of the Anna Science Centre in the city will remain closed on October 3 and 4 due to maintenance work.

Though there will be no planetarium show, the 3D show, environment gallery, science park and evolution park at the centre will function as usual, R. Ahilan, Project Director (in-charge), Anna Science Centre, said in a press release.

