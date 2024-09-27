Tiruchi Passport Seva Kendra to remain closed for two days

The Passport Seva Kendra in Tiruchi will remain closed on September 30 and October 1 on account of refurbishment works on its premises and all appointments booked for the two days have been cancelled, Sharanappa Talwar, Passport Officer, Tiruchi, has said in a press release.

Applicants who had booked appointments (for personal appearance) on the two days have been sent text messages regarding rescheduling of the appointments. For queries, the applicants may call the toll free number 18002581800 or WhatsApp 7598507203 or email to: rpo.trichy@mea.gov.in