GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruchi Passport Seva Kendra to remain closed for two days

Updated - September 27, 2024 08:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Passport Seva Kendra in Tiruchi will remain closed on September 30 and October 1 on account of refurbishment works on its premises and all appointments booked for the two days have been cancelled, Sharanappa Talwar, Passport Officer, Tiruchi, has said in a press release.

Applicants who had booked appointments (for personal appearance) on the two days have been sent text messages regarding rescheduling of the appointments. For queries, the applicants may call the toll free number 18002581800 or WhatsApp 7598507203 or email to: rpo.trichy@mea.gov.in

Published - September 27, 2024 08:48 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.