Tiruchi - Palakkad express to be regulated en route on March 18
The Tiruchi - Palakkad Town daily express (Train No. 16843) will be regulated en route for one-and-half hours on March 18 and, hence, would be delayed in view of the traffic block to facilitate engineering works on a railway bridge between Ingur and Vijayamangalam railway stations in the Erode-Tiruppur stretch, a railway press issued by the Salem Division said on Tuesday
