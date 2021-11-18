Tiruchirapalli

Tiruchi outperforms other districts in 9th mega vaccination camp

Tiruchi district inoculated the highest number of people during the ninth edition of the mega COVID-19 vaccination camp conducted in the State on Thursday. The central districts performed well as a whole.

In Tiruchi, 54, 708 people took the jab, of which 32,192 were given the first dose. Thanjavur district stood ninth, right after Chennai. In Thanjavur, 16,444 took the first dose, and 14,321, the second dose.

A total of 422 camps were organised in Tiruchi, of which a large number were mobile camps. Similar arrangements were made across the region, wherein health workers travelled door-to-door and administered the vaccine.

In Ariyalur district, which had already outperformed the State average number of vaccinations, 24,881 people took the jab. A total of 13,073 people took the jab in the neighbouring Perambalur district.

In Karur, a sizeable population took the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of the total 11,267 people who took the jab at the various camps, 7,646 took the second dose.

Health workers in Tiruvarur vaccinated a total of 18,744 people, of which 13,059 took the second dose. In Nagapattinam, 10,324 people took the vaccination, in Mayiladuthurai, 4,329 and in Pudukottai district, 14,976.


