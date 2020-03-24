Tiruchi Ophthalmic Association suspends routine OP services

The Tiruchi Ophthalmic Association has suspended outpatient services to prevent community spread of COVID-19 virus.

“The association has suspended routine eye consultations at least until March 31. Only emergency cases will be treated,” Sriram Gopal, Secretary, Tiruchi Ophthalmic Association, said in a communication.

Any eye injury, foreign body in the eye, severe redness and sudden loss of vision will constitute an eye emergency, which will be attended. However, routine eye check-ups and cataract surgical consultation will remain suspended.

Elderly patients and those with other co-morbid conditions such as diabetes, who are more susceptible to COVID-19, are strongly advised to postpone routine eye consultations. In case of emergency, patients can either approach the Department of Ophthalmology of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital or call 0431-2460622 for assistance, Dr. Sriram Gopal said.