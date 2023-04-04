Tiruchi not neglected: K.N. Nehru

April 04, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Denying that Tiruchi has been neglected in the State budget, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Tuesday said that the DMK government was giving priority for developing the city infrastructure.

He told reporters here that false propaganda was being spread that Tiruchi was neglected. The previous AIADMK government had done nothing for the development of the city during its 10-year rule. It was during the current regime a new integrated bus terminal (IBT) was being built at Panjapur at a cost of about ₹ 350 crore. Several projects, in addition to the IBT, had been lined up at Panjapur including an integrated fruit and vegetable market. Several road projects linking Panjapur from different routes had also been firmed up.

Mr. Nehru said a survey was underway to explore the possibilities of establishing a metro rail project in Tiruchi and hence the three proposed elevated corridors in the city have been kept on hold temporarily. They have not been shelved. The existing Cauvery bridge in city had been fully rehabilitated and a proposal to build a new bridge, adjacent to the existing one, was on track. It required land acquisition from just two parties.

Mr.Nehru said a committee would be constituted to redraw the boundaries of local bodies. The proposed merger of some rural bodies with Corporations and Municipalities would take effect after the end of the term of the elected representatives of the rural local bodies. The committee, which would be constituted after the Assembly session, would take a call on the matter.