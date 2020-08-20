Tiruchi no more in top 100 cities in Swachh Survekshan rankings

Tiruchi

Tiruchi

city, which was ranked as the third cleanest city in the country in 2015-16 national ranking, has fallen out of the top 100 cities in the Swachh Survekshan 2020 rankings.

Although it managed to retain its first position among 25 cities (in the 1 to 10 lakh population category) in the State, it was relegated to 102th spot in the national ranking.

Tiruchi had a score of 3,360.47 of the total 6,000 marks. However, it has scored more than the State and national average in service level progress, citizen feedback and direct observation categories. But, it has done slightly below in certification category than the national average.

Thanjavur Corporation and other municipalities found themselves behind Tiruchi. Incidentally, Pudukottai has scored better than Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Karur and Nagapattinam.

Pudukottai got 245th rank, followed by Kumbakonam with 320th spot. While the score of Pudukottai was 2,183.35 out of 6,000, it was 1,649.49 for Kumbakonam. Thanjavur secured 324th position with 1,595.19 marks. Karur and Nagapattinam got 342nd and 346th spots respectively.

When the clean city concept was introduced by the Centre in 2015-16, Tiruchi sprang a surprise by securing 3rd spot in national ranking. But, it went down to 6th spot in 2017 and then slipped to 13th spot in 2018. The ranking further slumped to39th spot in 2019 Swachh Survekshan ranking.

It was widely expected that the city would improve its ranking and finish among the top 10 cities this year. But, it has failed to live up to the expectation of the residents.

When contacted, S. Sivasubramanian, Commissioner, Tiruchi Citty Corporation, told The Hindu that the civic body had been a frontrunner in creating civic infrastructure, solid waste management, Open Defecation Free (ODF) status and others. Public grievances on civic issues were being addressed through various means. Despite these efforts, the city had not fared well, he said and added that he would review the fact sheet of the ranking with officials. Modifications would be made to improve its ranking in 2021 Swachh Survekshan ranking, he said.