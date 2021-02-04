Tiruchi, Nagapattinam Collectors take vaccine shots

The Collectors of Tiruchi and Nagapattinam were administered the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the drive to vaccinate frontline workers involved in the fight against the virus.
Tiruchi Collector S. Sivarasu took the Covishield vaccine at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in the city on Thursday morning. The MGMGH is one of 15 session sites identified for the vaccine roll-out in the district. Healthcare workers followed by frontline workers including police personnel, revenue department officials and municipality workers are to take COVID-19 vaccine according to the directions given by the central government.
Speaking to reporters after receiving the injection, the Collector said that 1,362 frontline workers had registered for inoculation. Meanwhile, a total of 4,342 healthcare workers had taken one dose of the vaccination since January 16. While there were 25,000 registered healthcare workers, the Collector said that at least 50% of them would be inoculated with a week.
Meanwhile, many students of the K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College who could not take the vaccine for various reasons also took a shot on Thursday.
Praveen P. Nair, Collector, Nagapattinam, took a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the District Headquarters Hospital on Wednesday. Mr. Nair said that a total of 6,000 healthcare workers and frontline workers had registered to be vaccinated in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts.
