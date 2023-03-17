ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi museum’s short courses keep students updated on history

March 17, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Study groups can learn about conservation techniques and job opportunities in the field

Nahla Nainar

Government Museum officials conducting a taxidermy workshop at Jamal Mohamed College in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Though the Tiruchi Government Museum, housed in the heritage Rani Mangammal Kolu Mandapam in Singarathope, is yet to open its doors to the public due to an ongoing refurbishment drive, the institution has been using the downtime to conduct short courses in art history and conservation for students.

The museum premises, situated in a Nayak-era building from 1983, was renovated with modern facilities, with the first phase taken up at a cost of ₹1.87 crore funding sanctioned by the Centre and State government. Though the renovation began in January 2020, it was delayed due to COVID-19 lockdown. It has remained closed to the public as the authorities wait for the second tranche of funds to complete the repair works on the 357-year-old building.

In the interim, museum officials have been guiding study groups from schools and colleges in courses and activities on various topics related to the artefacts present in the museum. The study camps are held free of charge, and accommodate up to 25 members per batch.

“We are hosting groups of students from colleges in Tiruchi and nearby areas to educate them about coin conservation, stone objects and the protection of sculptures in 10-day courses. These are helpful for young people who may wish to pursue higher studies in museology or related fields. There are many job opportunities that students may not be aware of,” museum curator C. Sivakumar told The Hindu.

Competitions on various aspects of history and prehistory are organised for school children regularly, while the workshops for college students are held both on and off the museum premises.

The museum recently held a three-day taxidermy workshop for Zoology students at Jamal Mohamed College.

As per a memorandum of understanding, students of History, Tamil and Zoology from colleges affiliated to Bharathidasan University are also eligible to upgrade their research skills at the museum.

The free courses have scheduled at least 40 hours of training and exposure.

