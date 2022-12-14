Tiruchi MP’s plea to Railway Minister

December 14, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Su. Thirunavukkarasar has appealed to the Railway Minister to start operation of daily train services on the broad gauge converted Tiruvarur - Karaikudi section.

Raising the matter in the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour on Tuesday, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar sought better utilisation of the 150-km Tiruvarur - Karaikudi stretch that was converted into broad gauge from metre gauge over two years ago.

The railways had spent nearly ₹ 1,000 crore for the gauge conversion work, he said, adding that gatekeepers should be appointed at the level-crossing gates along the stretch. Because of absence of the gate keepers, operation of train services were yet to start causing hardships to the general public in that region, he said, requesting the Railway Minister to start daily train services on this stretch .

He also appealed to the Railway Minister to provide stoppage of trains at Keeranur railway station falling in the Tiruchi - Pudukottai broad gauge section. Keeranur was a taluk headquarters and town panchayat, he said and requested for a stoppage at Keeranur railway station for all trains proceeding on that route. There were nearly 100 villages in its vicinity, he said and requested the Minister to take immediate steps to provide a stoppage at Keeranur.