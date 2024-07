MDMK principal secretary and Tiruchi Member of Parliament Durai Vaiko on Saturday urged the Centre to take immediate steps to secure the release of 25 Tamil Nadu fishermen, belonging to different coastal districts, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

He met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and submitted a petition in this regard.

