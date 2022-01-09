Tiruchi MP tests positive

TIRUCHI

09 January 2022 22:05 IST

Tiruchi Lok Sabha MPSu Thirunavukkarasar tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar, who is in Chennai, said he had running nose and cough for the past two to three days following which he had subjected himself to COVID-19 test. The result turned out to be positive. His son and Congress Aranthangi MLA S.T. Ramachandran had tested COVID-19 positive recently.

Advertising

Advertising