March 16, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Member of Parliament, Su.Thirunavukkarasar, has urged the Railway Minister to take steps to provide a stoppage for trains at the Keeranur Railway Station in Pudukottai district.

In a statement, Mr.Thirunavukkarasar said that he had raised the demand at Parliament recently, pointing out that Keeranur was a town panchayat and taluk headquarter and it was the third biggest centre in Pudukottai district after Pudukottai and Aranthangi.

The Indian Institute of Management, Tiruchi, and the regional campus of Anna University and the Bharathidasan University campus are closer to Keeranur than Tiruchi. The railway station at Keeranur caters to about 50,000 people from Keeranur and surrounding villages. But the Railways have suspended stoppage of the Tiruchi – Rameswaram Passenger at Keeranur after its upgradation as express train. As a result, train travellers, especially students, were facing a lot of difficulties, he said and added that the train continued to stop at smaller stations such as Kumaramangalam and Vellanur.

Mr.Thirunavukkarasar said that there have been persistent demands for providing stoppages for Pallavan and Sethu express trains too at Keeranur as passengers now have to travel at least 29 km to Tiruchi or 24 km to Pudukottai to board the train. He urged the Railway Minister to take immediate action to provide stoppages for the Tiruchi – Rameswaram, Pallavan and Sethu Express trains at Keeranur.