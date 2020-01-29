Tiruchi MP reviews execution of schemes

Tiruchi MP S. Thirunavukarasar, in his capacity as Chairman of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee, held a review meeting with officials here on Tuesday.
Karur MP S. Jothimani, Tiruchi Collector S. Sivarasu and officials of various departments took part in the meeting.
Mr. Thirunavukarasar reviewed the progress of various development and welfare schemes of the Central and State governments such as the Mahatma Gandhi rural job scheme, housing for all, rural road scheme, National Rural Drinking Water Mission and National Rural Health Mission. He asked officials to speed up implementation of the schemes.
He told reporters later that it was his first monitoring committee meeting since he was elected to Parliament from Tiruchi. He had taken stock of progress of various schemes and would conduct the meeting once in three months.
