ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi MP office inaugurated

Published - November 19, 2024 07:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Tuesday inaugurated the office of the Member of Parliament of Tiruchi constituency near Uzhavar Sandhai here

The inauguration was held in the presence of Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, and Durai Vaiko,Tiruchi MP. The office will function on the premises of the overhead tank complex, owned by Tiruchi Corporation. It will function between 9 a.m and 5 pm.

Mr. Durai Vaiko said that the people could visit the office to air their grievances.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US