Tiruchi MP office inaugurated

Published - November 19, 2024 07:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Tuesday inaugurated the office of the Member of Parliament of Tiruchi constituency near Uzhavar Sandhai here

The inauguration was held in the presence of Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, and Durai Vaiko,Tiruchi MP. The office will function on the premises of the overhead tank complex, owned by Tiruchi Corporation. It will function between 9 a.m and 5 pm.

Mr. Durai Vaiko said that the people could visit the office to air their grievances.

