Tiruchi MP inspects Cauvery bridge

Tiruchi MP Su. Thirunavukarasar on Tuesday inspected the Cauvery bridge between Mambalasalai and Mela Chinthamani.
Accompanied by Congress cadre, Mr. Thirunavukarasar took note of the widening gaps between the spans on the bridge. The cadre explaind to him that the gaps were expanding despite repeated maintenance works carried out by the State Highways, and that the motorists were much inconvenienced.
Mr. Thirunavukarasar said he would take up the issue with the State government for a permanent solution.
M. Saravanan, former Tiruchi (urban) District Congress Committee and a resident of Srirangam, said the bridge was an important link between Tiruchi city, Srirangam and Thiruvanaikoil. A large number of motorists regularly travelled on the bridge. But the rides had become increasingly bumpy for them.
