Tiruchi MP for resumption of train services on Tiruvarur-Karaikudi BG section

‘Railways can engage retired para-military personnel, local unemployed youth to man the gates

Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Su. Thirunavukkarasar on Monday urged the Railway Minister to resume regular train services on the Tiruvarur-Karaikudi broad gauge section and engage unemployed local youth and retired para-military personnel to man the level crossing gates on the stretch.

Raising the matter in the Lok Sabha under Rule 377, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said although broad gauge conversion of the section was completed in 2019, train services were yet to resume because of non-deployment of gatekeepers at level crossings and the pandemic.

Nearly ₹1,000 crore was spent for the project and the unnecessary delay was causing hardships to people of seven districts along the route. The railways had planned to engage ex-servicemen on contract basis to man the level crossings. However, due to demands from various quarters, the Tiruchi Railway Division had invited applicants from retired para-military personnel also. “It is learnt that during medical test, they were not entertained stating that only ex-servicemen would be considered for posting”.

Para-military personnel had contended that they had all the courage and valour to guard the frontiers of the country. “I wonder whether they do not have the capabilities to guard the railway gates”, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said.

He said the retired para-military personnel normally did not get opportunities for employment in civil duties and they deserved due consideration. Local unemployed youth could also be recruited with necessary training, he further said.