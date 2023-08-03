HamberMenu
Tiruchi MP comes out in support of Class X pass outs from KV, Ponmalai

August 03, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The KV in Ponmalai has been functioning from a century-old building of Southern Railway since 2016-17 and has over 500 students studying from Classes I to X.  | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Tiruchi Member of Parliament, Su. Thirunavukkarasar has urged the Union Education Minister to take steps to ensure that students who passed Class X from Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Ponmalai, were able to continue their studies on the same campus by creating additional infrastructure there or admitting them to other KV schools in Tiruchi.

In a statement, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said that he had raised the demand at the Parliament recently, pointing out the hardship faced by the Class X pass outs to get enrolled in Class XI.

Around 40 students who appeared for the Class X public examination in 2022-23 from the KV Ponmalai campus are in a quandary over getting admission for Class XI, as most of the parents are in transferable jobs and they cannot afford to enrol their children in private schools.

Last year, the pass outs faced hardship in finding a suitable school for higher secondary education, and only three students got admission in other KV campuses in the city. The other students faced difficulties in getting admission at private institutions and were forced to pay a huge sums as a fee, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar added.

“It is said that an additional four classrooms would be required to accommodate these students in Class XI on the existing campus’, he said and urged the Minister to ensure admission of Class X pass outs in KV Ponmalai itself by improving the infrastructure of the school on a war footing or take immediate action to admit the students in other KVs at Ordnance Factory and HAPP campuses in Tiruchi.

“Considering the situation, multiple representations have been made to the school authorities urging them to renovate the existing four classrooms to commence Class XI from this academic year, but no steps have been taken so far,” said A. Devarajan, adviser-cum-spokesperson of the KV Parents Association.

The KV in Ponmalai has been functioning from a century-old building of Southern Railway since 2016-17 and has over 500 students studying from classes 1 to 10. The construction of the much-awaited permanent campus for KV Ponmalai has commenced, and it is expected to be completed within 10 months. “We at least expect that the work on the new campus is completed on time so that the school authorities could commence Class XI from the academic year of 2024-25,” he added.

