Tiruchi MGMGH receives 10 new ventilators

TIRUCHI

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Friday received 10 new ventilators from the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation. The ventilators, which will be used exclusively at the COVID-19 ward, will help further expand the COVID-19 facilities available at the hospital.

A total of 80 ventilators were already available at the COVID-19 ward at the MGMGH. The addition of the newly delivered ventilators would further enhance the treatment facilities at the GH, doctors at the GH said.

To further increase the COVID-19 treatment infrastructure of the MGMGH, C. Vijayabaskar, Health Minister, had announced that the nurses’ hostel block at the MGMGH would be converted into a 400-bed COVID-19 block.

“The work is under way and nearing completion. It will soon be ready for patients,” a senior health official at the hospital said.