Tiruchi MGMGH gets 140 new oxygen concentrators

The Rotary Club of Tiruchi Metro and two other organisations donated a total of 140 oxygen concentrators to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital where they will be used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The Rotary Club of Tiruchi Metro donated 100 oxygen concentrators, worth ₹ 1.20 lakh, Blue Sun Foundation donated 30 concentrators, worth ₹ 30 lakh, and members of the Confederation of Indian Industry,Tiruchi, donated 10 concentrators worth ₹ 10 lakh. There are a total of 432 facilities with oxygen beds in Tiruchi and 16 more were to come up soon.

The Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, K.N. Nehru handed over the oxygen concentrators to the officials at the Tiruchi MGMGH.

Speaking at the event, the minister said that arrangements were being made to scale up the medical infrastructure in the district. "As many as 100 beds were being readied at the Indra Ganesan College of Engineering, which will be used as a Siddha Care Centre for COVID-19. Meanwhile, three oxygen concentrators will be donated to Lalgudi Government Hospital," he said.

Mr. Nehru insisted that both private and government hospitals treating COVID-19 patients must not permit attenders or any visitors to visit the patient while admitted in the hospital. He also reiterated that personal distancing and mask-wearing must continue to contain the spread of the viral infection.