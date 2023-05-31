Tiruchi medical college says it has rectified lapses found by NMC

May 31, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With the National Medical Council’s (NMC) decision to derecognise K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College in Tiruchi, the institution’s administration said it has taken necessary steps to rectify the shortcomings stated by the council.

According to NMC, the medical college was not found to be complying with norms, and several lapses related to installation of CCTV cameras and Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system were found.

K.A.P.V. college established in 1997 offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses, and the current intake of students for the MBBS course is 150. As per norms, the college should register faculties in the Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system, and they must mark attendance through the system twice a day while entering and exiting the college.

According to D. Nehru, Dean of the college, the new biometric system was installed in the college three months ago to monitor the duty hours of faculties and staff. “Some doctors may not report to work either because they are on official duty or because they are on leave and they have been marked absent. We have attendance records and will ensure that all absentees are updated on the biometric system,” he said.

Though the college has installed surveillance cameras, the council has stated that there are lapses in footage and that the cameras are not installed in the right place. “The camera angles might have changed due to weather conditions,” he claimed adding, “defunct cameras are being replaced.”

“We are taking necessary measures to rectify the lapses mentioned by NMC and would appeal to get back the recognition. However, we will ensure admission of fresh students to our college is not stopped,” said Dr. Nehru.

Reacting to the derecognition of the medical college, an official contended the NMC, which is largely relying on the Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system, takes into account only faculty who are on duty during the daytime. “Since the working hours of doctors are not fixed, the council should be flexible to such issues,” said the official.