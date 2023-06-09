Tiruchi medical college authorities hopeful of regaining NMC recognition soon

June 09, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A rollback of the decision by National Medical Commission (NMC) to de-recognise K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College in Tiruchi will be coming soon, said authorities at the institution, following a virtual inspection that was conducted by the regulatory body on Friday.

The NMC had cited non-compliance of several norms and lapses in installation of CCTV cameras and Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system in KAPVGMC last month, leading to its de-recognition.

“Taking note of these instructions, we have stepped up our efforts to follow them properly and enforce them more strictly,” a senior official at the college told The Hindu.

“We are very hopeful of a positive response from the NMC. As the college has already got several post-graduate courses such as General Medicine, General Surgery, ENT, Ophthalmology, that have been given official recognition for five years, it is unlikely that the undergraduate-level MBBS will be declined certification,” said the official.

Established in 1997, the college offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses, and the current intake of students for the MBBS course is 150.

As per NMC norms, the college should register faculties in the Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system, and they must mark attendance through the system twice a day while entering and exiting the campus. The college official said that the monitoring of staff movements during duty hours had been stepped up. Based on the council’s recommendation, the authorities had also overhauled the surveillance system, and replaced defunct cameras.

