ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi Mayor reviews monsoon preparedness

September 20, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi Corporation is geared up to face exigencies during the north-east monsoon, Mayor M. Anbazhagan said here on Wednesday.

Inspecting the arrangements made at the zonal offices on Wednesday, he said the Corporation has identified residential colonies prone to water inundation during the monsoon. Dobi Colony, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Aadhi Nagar, Fathima Nagar, AUT Nagar, Krishnapuram and Thulasinga Nagar were among the low lying areas. The vulnerable points and waterways causing water inundation have been de-silted. Motor pumpsets have been kept at vantage points to pump out water from low-lying areas.

Mr. Anbazhagan said that officials were sensitised about the monsoon preparedness. The desilting work, which was being undertaken in the city, would be completed soon. Effective steps would be taken to prevent flooding during the monsoon season, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US