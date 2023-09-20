HamberMenu
Tiruchi Mayor reviews monsoon preparedness

September 20, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi Corporation is geared up to face exigencies during the north-east monsoon, Mayor M. Anbazhagan said here on Wednesday.

Inspecting the arrangements made at the zonal offices on Wednesday, he said the Corporation has identified residential colonies prone to water inundation during the monsoon. Dobi Colony, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Aadhi Nagar, Fathima Nagar, AUT Nagar, Krishnapuram and Thulasinga Nagar were among the low lying areas. The vulnerable points and waterways causing water inundation have been de-silted. Motor pumpsets have been kept at vantage points to pump out water from low-lying areas.

Mr. Anbazhagan said that officials were sensitised about the monsoon preparedness. The desilting work, which was being undertaken in the city, would be completed soon. Effective steps would be taken to prevent flooding during the monsoon season, he added.

