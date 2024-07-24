Tiruchi Mayor promises to revisit imposition of solid waste management user charges

Mayor M. Anbazhagan on Wednesday promised that Tiruchi Corporation would review the imposition of Street Waste Management User Charges (SUC) to protect the interest of traders.

Responding to the apprehension raised by the councillors of various political parties, including the ruling DMK at the Corporation Council meeting held here in the presence of V. Saravanan, Corporation Commissioner, Mr. Anbazhagan said the SUC had been imposed to offset the huge expenditure incurred on collecting, transporting and disposing the waste being collected from both household and commercial units. Several councillors had said that the charges were abnormal. Taking into their demand, he would study the issue in detail with the officials before taking further action on collecting user charges.

Raising the issue, V. Ramadoss of the DMK representing ward 55 said traders including roadside traders had received notices, asking them to pay huge sums up to Rs.5000 towards SUC. Many of them were in shock. It was not good, and it was taxing.

T. Muthuselvam, representing Ward 57, said that there was no rationale in fixing the waste management user charges. The officials had fixed charges without following a standard method. There were many discrepancies over the collection of user charges.

K. Sureshkumar of the CPI representing Ward 23 complained that the user charges to collect garbage had been imposed on property tax payers and traders based on the direction of the Central Government. The taxpayers could not be subjected to further burden when the civic body was collecting taxes on many fronts. Traders, mainly small traders, had strongly opposed the collection of user charges.

Taking strong exception to the move of the Corporation to effect a 10% increase towards garbage cleaning charge to Vedhaah, a solid waste management company, which was engaged by the Corporation in solid waste management in the city, K.K. Ambikapathy of the AIADMK said that it was understandable if the increase was 5% to 6%. But the Corporation had proposed a 10% increase. It was unacceptable. It would erode the financial health of the Corporation. It would eventually hit the residents of the city.

V. Jawahar of the Congress representing Ward 2, said that the existing design of the construction of a new bus terminus in Srirangam seemed to be giving priority for providing shops. It would consume a lot of space. Hence, the design should be re-looked so as to provide sufficient space for operating buses

