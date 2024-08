As the washermen are finding it hard to wash clothes during the floods in the Kollidam, the Tiruchi Corporation has proposed the construction of a dedicated facility for them at Panchakarai on the banks of the Kollidam in Ward 4 of Zone 1.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan, along with the officials, inspected the site and instructed them to prepare a feasibility report. A project report and estimate will be prepared soon.

